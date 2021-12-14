Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

Award season is finally upon us!
Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes noms, here come the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Naomi Watts, Beanie Feldstein and Regina Hall joined Film Independent president Josh Welsh in a pre-recorded video announcement to introduce the year's contenders on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Janicza Bravo's Zola, which was adapted from an epic 148-tweet thread about a dancer's violent and chaotic adventure through Florida after falling in with a grifter, led the pack of nominees with seven nods—including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige's performance of the titular character.
Meanwhile, Lauren Hadaway's The Novice scored five nominations and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter received four nods.
For the second time in its history, this year's Spirit Awards nominations also included five television awards. Nominees in the Best New Scripted Series category included Blindspotting, It's a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts, while stars in The White Lotus and Squid Game were recognized for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series.
Winners of the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced at an in-person ceremony held on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The awards will be broadcasted exclusively on IFC.
For now, see the full list of nominees below.
Best Feature
A Chiara
C'mon C'mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best First Feature
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Todd Stephens , Swan Song
Best First Screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Best Cinematography
Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best Editing
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best Supporting Female
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Supporting Male
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best New Non-Scripted Documentary Series
Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It's a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best International Film
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Mass
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro
Someone to Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Truer Than Fiction Award
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!