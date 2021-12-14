Tiffany Haddish Is on the Case in Hilarious The Afterparty Trailer

Hey, party people. Are you ready for this killer new series?
Well, we know we're dying to see it! On Dec. 14, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy series, The Afterparty. The series, starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Dave Franco, centers around a high school reunion that ends with a shocking death where everyone is a suspect.
The night begins on a high note with celebrity party host Xavier (Franco) giving a toast. "Big ups to Hillmount High. We started at the upper middle and now we're here," Xaviar exclaims in the trailer. "But for tonight, mi casa is, uh, well you know how the rest of that goes! We gonna live forever!"
But the night takes a turn when "his body discovered on a cliff during an afterparty for his high school reunion," according to a breaking news announcement in the clip.
That's when a detective (Haddish) comes in to grill each of the eight partygoers turned suspects.
"This is a murder," the detective says in the trailer. "One of you could be the murderer, and I want to hear your story. The same thing could happen, but you see it in a different way."
"My goal is to find out who killed Xavier," she continues. "Now you all went to your high school reunion. For what? Second chances? At life, love, something else?"
Each episode of the Chris Miller–and Phil Lord–created series, which premieres with two episodes on Jan. 28, explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question.
The celebrity–filled series also stars Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Genevieve Angelson and Jamie Demetriou.
The investigation to find the Afterparty killer begins Jan. 28 on AppleTV+.