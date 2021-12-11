Christine Quinn Discusses "Extremely Hurtful" Motherhood Portrayal on Selling Sunset

Watch : Christine Quinn FANGIRLS Over Mindy Kaling at 2021 PCAs

Not everything is as it appears on reality TV.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn recently opened up about how her motherhood journey was portrayed on the fourth season of the hit Netflix series.

Throughout the season, Christine gave fans an inside look at her pregnancy and life as a new mom to her baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, 7 months, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard.

And even though the real estate agent detailed her traumatic birthing experience, in which she had to have an emergency C-section, many expressed on social media how her transition to motherhood looked easy.

However, Christine told ET Canada that that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression...this season was really difficult for me," she told the outlet on Friday, Dec. 10. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."