How Kanye "Ye" West Felt About Kim Kardashian and Kids Supporting Him at Drake Show

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Tells Kim Kardashian to "Run Right Back to Me"

Despite their split, Kim Kardashian showed up to support her ex Kanye West at his latest concert.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Ye and Drake put their years-long feud aside for their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kim attended with her and Kanye's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, their cousin Mason Disick, 11, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend and NBA star Devin Booker, and mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

A source told E! News that before the show started, Kanye played with the children backstage at a VIP suite reserved for them and Kim. The insider said, "It seemed to mean a lot to him that they were there—especially that Kim was there" at the concert.

"The only thing that mattered to Kanye was that Kim and her people were taken care of," the source added. "It was very important to him that Kim was all good and he made it clear that was a priority. He'd been talking about how he just wants his family back."