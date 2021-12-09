See Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as Super Cool '90s Kids in Epic TBT Pic

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims

Kim Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 9 to share a throwback photo of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian as teenagers.

Simply captioned, "1994 coolness," the snapshot shows both Kourtney and Kim with shorter hair, and the latter is even rocking a barrette or two as she smiles from ear to ear.

Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section with compliments, including Sara Foster, who wrote, "Coolest ever."

Kim's post came after another Instagram account shared several other throwback photos of the famous family "before they became the kardashians" as the user put it. Naturally, some of the comments weren't so positive, with one speculating that "Kourtney got plenty of surgery!"

Kourtney wasn't having it, and quickly clapped back—something the Poosh founder has found herself doing a lot these days. Just last week, she shared a simple pic from a dip in the pool, and before long, someone commented to ask if she's pregnant.

"are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo," Kourtney responded.