See Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as Super Cool '90s Kids in Epic TBT Pic

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims

Kim Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 9 to share a throwback photo of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian as teenagers.

Simply captioned, "1994 coolness," the snapshot shows both Kourtney and Kim with shorter hair, and the latter is even rocking a barrette or two as she smiles from ear to ear. 

Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section with compliments, including Sara Foster, who wrote, "Coolest ever." 

Kim's post came after another Instagram account shared several other throwback photos of the famous family "before they became the kardashians" as the user put it. Naturally, some of the comments weren't so positive, with one speculating that "Kourtney got plenty of surgery!"

Kourtney wasn't having it, and quickly clapped back—something the Poosh founder has found herself doing a lot these days. Just last week, she shared a simple pic from a dip in the pool, and before long, someone commented to ask if she's pregnant. 

"are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo," Kourtney responded. 

photos
The Best-Ever Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks

Hopefully not.

Keep scrolling to see the '90s throwback photo of Kim and Kourt, along with more of the Kardashian-Jenner family's childhood pics. 

Instagram
Trendy Teens

Kim and Kourtney serving "1994 coolness" as the SKIMS owner herself put it.

Instagram
Where It All Began

Khloe, Rob, Kim, Kris, MJ and Kourtney all pose on the couch together, as little ones Kendall and Kylie hug at the end. Typical Kenny flashing a peace sign!

Instagram
Newborn Bliss

Robert and Kris show off baby Khloe in a sweet photo.

Instagram
Family Meal

MJ watches over granddaughters Khloe and Kourtney in a cute throwback pic. 

Instagram
Duo in Disguise

Kim shared a hilarious throwback pic of her "in disguise" with Kourtney. 

Instagram
B-Day Celebrations

Kourt, Khloe, Kim, MJ, Kris and Rob all gather 'round to celebrate a birthday with cake and champagne.

Instagram
Cutie Kim

A young Kin poses beside her dad Robert.

Instagram
Matching Father-Son Duo

Kim flaunted her bob cut next to a matching Robert and Rob. 

Instagram
Dog Dad

"My dad with his Doberman," Kim captioned an Instagram Story. "We always had 2! And his two Rolls Royce's!" 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob pose around their father Robert in a stunning portrait. 

Instagram
Blended Family

"Dad w[ith] Kendall & Kylie," Kim shared with two heart emojis. 

Instagram
Model Beginnings

MJ and grandpa Robert Houghton pose with Kendall and Kylie. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Kim leaned against her father Robert in a sweet pic. "I miss you!" she captioned.

Instagram
Christmas Morning

Grandma MJ cuddles up in matching PJs with Kendall and Kylie on Christmas morning.

Instagram
Mexico Getaway

Kris posted a cute throwback pic of Kim and cousin CiCi Bussey while on vacation in Mexico.

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Kim shared a sweet throwback pic of her on vacation. "Little Kim circa 2001," she captioned.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

"Little Kim" posed in a striped bikini circa 2001. 

Instagram
Tiny Tot

Kris poses with granddaughter Chicago as great-grandma MJ proudly looks on. 

Instagram
Glam Squad

Kris, MJ and Kim show off four generations of good genes with Kim's kids Psalm, Chicago and Saint by her side. 

Instagram
All Together

MJ visits with her great-grandkids Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North, who is holding up a chicken as mom Kim looks picture perfect gorgeous. 

