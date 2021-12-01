Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Response to Pregnancy Comment on Her Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is literally just trying to enjoy life.
The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum found herself addressing another question about her body after she shared smoking hot photos from a dip in the pool. While many fans and followers flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis—best friend Simon Huck commented, "Views for days"—there was one user who took the opportunity to fuel rumors—and Kourtney just wasn't having that. "Not to be that girl but…is that a preg belly," the user wrote under the bikini pic. Once again addressing speculation, Kourtney wrote, "are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo."
However, it seems Kourtney wasn't too phased by the comment as she went on to post another steamy bikini pic, this time featuring the love of her life—Travis Barker. "life with you," she wrote next to the photo featuring her and her man sharing a kiss in the pool. "I couldn't love you more," the Blink-182 drummer wrote.
Even though there isn't a baby on board, Kourtney has been keeping family on the brain.
The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and 6-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, has been celebrating her and Travis' blended family. Spending so much time with them, they're actually starting to dress alike.
On Monday, Nov. 30, Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama put their blended family style on display. The teen shared a picture of her, her big sister Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Kourtney posing in matching black puffer jackets. In another photo, Travis and his 18-year-old son Landon got in on the style moment as well.
This is further proof that Kourtney and Travis are nailing the blended family thing. The pair recently spent some time in Mexico with their kids and it was a full family affair.
"The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with [Kourtney's 6-year-old son] Reign and really sweet with him," a eyewitness told E! News. "They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and [Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter] Penelope to the pool. They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."
And although they're not expecting right now, a source recently told E! News that Kourtney and Travis want to have a baby together and are "hoping to be expecting by next year."
