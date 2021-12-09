Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.
Josh Duggar has been found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the Associated Press, the 33-year-old reality TV alum was convicted by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday, Dec. 9 and taken into custody. He now faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines up to $250,000 for each count. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.
"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations," Duggar's attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy and Travis Story said in a statement to E! News, "we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal."
Duggar was arrested in April and accused of using the internet to download child sexual abuse material. He was later released on bail. According to a press release shared by the United States Attorney's Office of the Western District of Arkansas, "Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019." Duggar pleaded not guilty to both the count of receipt of child pornography and the count of possession of child pornography at an arraignment that month.
A trial for Duggar began in November. According to NBC News, evidence such as Duggar's internet usage—including downloaded images, saved pictures and personal messages sent—was presented during the case. The news organization reported that Duggar's attorneys claimed someone else downloaded the images and that Duggar's devices were clear of illicit material.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Bobye Holt, a family friend of the Duggars, testified about two conversations she had with Duggar, one in 2003 and one in 2005, in which he allegedly told her he molested children. Duggar's legal team objected to the testimony, citing clergy privilege and claiming Holt had been called to the Duggar house so her husband could offer spiritual guidance to Duggar and his parents.
The court permitted Holt to testify and later allowed past molestation accusations that Duggar faced to be presented as evidence.
Duggar and his family previously appeared on TLC's show 19 Kids and Counting. However, it was canceled in 2015 after a 2006 police report surfaced in which Duggar was accused of sexually molesting four young girls and a babysitter. It was later revealed that the young girls were his sisters. According to the Associated Press, authorities started an investigation in 2006 but concluded the statute of limitations of any possible charges had expired and Duggar did not receive any charges. TLC still featured other members of the Duggar family on Counting On but announced in June that it will not be producing additional seasons of the show. E! News has reached out to TLC for comment.