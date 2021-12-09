See the Thrilling First Trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4

Watch : Jonas Brothers GRILL Each Other on Netflix Roast

It's time to suit up and tie on your black belt again.

Cobra Kai is kicking back into action for a thrilling season four, which returns to Netflix on Dec. 31.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Netflix released the first trailer for the Emmy-nominated series—and all is not right in the Valley. The new footage shows the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take out Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. The stakes are high and the team that loses must hang it up and go home.

It's time to bring down Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all. But this is only possible if Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) bury their decades–long rivalry to defeat their one true enemy.

"You got to take things to the next level," Johnny tells his squad as he leads them to the edge of building and makes them look down in terror. "Eagles do not respond. They swoop down and take whatever they want. First you got to learn how to fly."