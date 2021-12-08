Halle Berry Shouts Out Two Very Special People During Her PCAs Acceptance Speech

Watch : Halle Berry Talks Redefining Herself After 30 Years at 2021 PCAs

Catwoman is officially an Icon!

Halle Berry accepted the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, where she paid tribute to her devoted fans in a passionate speech.

"You know, the only reason I have been here for 30 years still working," Halle said on stage at the Barker Hangar, "doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you! Every single one of you! Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself."

The Oscar winner, 55, continued, "When I fall down, my fans, the public, you pick me up. And when I'm up, you push me higher. So thank you, thank you from my heart. From my heart."

Of course, the acceptance speech wouldn't be complete without a shoutout to her children, Nahla, 13, and Maceo, 8. "They have to lose so much time with their mommy," she concluded, "because I get to go work and do what I love. So thank you Nahla, thank you, Maceo. I hope you find something in life you can love and can do with as much vigor and zest that I do."