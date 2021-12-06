Why the Latest Succession Teaser Has Us Worried for Kendall

Watch : Kieran Culkin Has "No Idea" About "Succession" Season 3

We hope this is not the ultimate "f--k off."

Succession's season finale is on Dec. 12 and it looks like it is going to bring the high-stakes drama to the bitter end. The teaser for the episode "All the Bells Say" has us worried there might be a slaughtering of the lambs situation for Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

"All will be revealed," states Roman (Kieran Culkin) to his sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) who scoffs at his passive aggressive remarks. In the eye of the beholder, this might have fans worried.

In the brief teaser, the Roy family members make dramatic entrances except the ultimate black sheep of the family. Kendall, are you pulling the wool over our eyes or is this a legit exit stage right in one of the most popular dramas in HBO history?

Last we saw the group, they were gathered at their mother's luxe family wedding in Italy. But, we all know weddings are not really the happiest of affairs for Kendall, who killed the cater waiter at Shiv's wedding—as Logan (Brian Cox) evilly reminds him. Talk about calling the kettle black.