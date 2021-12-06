Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen!

The Hollywood power couple appeared to only have eyes for each other, as they stepped out in style to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Sunday, Dec. 5. The two, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event.

At one point, photographers captured the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other's eyes. Another image showed the two flashing wide smiles at each other, with Zendaya holding onto Tom's leather jacket.

In other pictures, the duo snuck in glances towards one another even as they posed with their co-star Jacob Batalon.

Their cute PDA wasn't the only thing worth noting either.

The Euphoria actress turned heads in a glitzy Alexander McQueen outfit, which included a gray oversized blazer with silver embellishments and equally dazzling black tights that featured an explosion of diamonds.