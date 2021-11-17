See Tom Holland and Zendaya Share a Kiss in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Giving the people what they want!
Zendaya and Tom Holland are sharing a peek at their romance on the big screen in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. MJ and Peter Parker shared a super quick, yet passionate kiss in the new trailer for the upcoming flick, which came four months after the co-stars confirmed they'd taken their onscreen love into the real world.
"We started getting visitors… from every universe," Marvel teased in the description on Nov. 16. The film, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, will see Zendaya and Tom reprise their roles after Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.
The action-packed trailer opens with a sweet moment between MJ and Peter, as they Facetime while lying in their own beds. "Ever since I got bit by that spider," he tells her, "I've only had one week where my life has felt normal. That was when you found out."
The clip ends with MJ falling perilously, and Peter reaching to try to save her.
Fans now know that it isn't just an act for Zendaya and Tom. In July, the couple was spotted kissing in his car, confirming their off-screen romance. They have since given fans a few glimpses into their life together, like when Tom praised "the most incredible person" after Zendaya took home the CFDA Icon Award last week.
Her Dune co-star, Timothee Chalamet, even called her out by revealing Tom is her celebrity crush, and she delivered quite the bashful reaction.
She recently got a bit more wordy when telling InStyle what she most admires about her boyfriend. "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," the Euphoria actress said. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."
Zendaya teased, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist."
See their latest trailer above. The movie hits theaters Dec. 17.