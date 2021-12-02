Ashley Graham Shares Her Baby Essentials, Holiday Gift Picks & More

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for Affirm. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even before a baby arrives, parenthood can get very expensive. There are so many milestones to prepare for, safety precautions to take, and, of course there are some fun purchases too. Nevertheless, it can add up to be rather costly. This is something that Ashley Graham understands all too well. After all, she's a mother of one with twin sons on the way. Recently, the model spoke to E! News about preparing for the babies' arrival, holiday shopping, and teaming up with Affirm.
Affirm allows shoppers to pay for their purchases in installments without hidden fees, surprises, or "gotcha" moments. The company's mission is to make it easier for customers to make smart purchases. Affirm Debit+ is the first debit card that can be used to pay upfront or over time for eligible purchases over $100 using the Debit+ app, with none of the hidden or late fees that you can find with credit cards."
Parents want the best of the best for their children, which is why Ashley highly recommends shopping with Affirm. Keep on scrolling to learn more about Affirm and to get some shopping insights from the soon-to-be mother of three.
E!: What has it been like preparing for the twins' arrivals?
AG: I'm glad I've done it once. I'm not just walking into twin life as a first-time parent. That makes it a little bit easier. I've also been in touch with other twin moms.
A lot of twin mommies have told me is that you don't need to have two of everything, which is good. Of course, you need to have the essentials, like the stroller and carseats, but you don't need a whole wardrobe of matching outfits, unless you want to go there, which I totally support too. It was really encouraging to hear that I just didn't have to buy two of everything because I don't need to break the bank to get double the amount of items. I've just been slowly buying stuff, which is why Affirm is so great. I've been buying slowly, breaking up my payments as I go. Affirm has been very handy as I prepare for the babies' arrival.
I mean, there's nothing more flexible than being able to pay on your own terms with no late fees. I feel like it's fantastic.
E!: When you're shopping for your child, you don't want to skimp. You really want to get those high-quality, reliable items. With Affirm you don't have to compromise on making the purchases that make you feel safe and comfortable.
AG: That's exactly it. And the fact that you can actually pick it as a payment option when you're checking out couldn't be more convenient. Then, you can actually pick what your payment plan is going to be. I think it's just fantastic. They make it super duper easy. I've got the Affirm app, the card, all of the above
E!: It's refreshing to hear from someone in the public eye who is so open about wanting to be smart with their spending. It's a great reminder for all of us because no matter how much money we have, it's important to spread out your purchases and be logical with spending.
AG: I've made enough financial bad decisions in life, in my early modeling years, that I figured it I had to figure it out pretty quickly.
E!: What are some of your favorite stores to shop using Affirm?
AG: Definitely Target. We love some Target up here in this house. A lot of my Christmas shopping has been done at Dyson and Theragun, for those fun, big gift purchases.
Theragun Elite
This massage device may be small, but it provides enough power for a deep muscle treatment. It's ultra-quiet too, which is definitely a plus. Use Theragun to relieve soreness and alleviate tension.
E!: Is there anything that you didn't have right away when your son Isaac born that you consider to be a must-have this time around?
AG: Definitely the MamaRoo. I'm very excited. I already got a couple of those because Mommy needs her hands free, right? And, then the baby carriers that you can just strap on to have the baby close to you. I also got a couple of twin baby carriers. I want to test them out when the boys are here to figure out which one I like the most.
It's gonna be interesting to see what they're like because everybody has been telling me the twins will be together a lot and that they'll sleep together and cuddle together. We will just figure it out as we go along. I will also say that finding the right nursing pillow was a big deal with Isaac. I had to get a few of them before I found the right one because everybody was telling me which ones to get and then I had to just try them all out. Now, after trying out all those nursing pillows, I have a new nursing pillow specifically for twins.
MamaRoo4 Multi-Motion Baby Swing
The MamaRoo bounces up and down and swings from side to side, just like parents do when they comfort their babies. The baby swing has five unique motions and five speeds, for a total of 25 different combinations. It also has built-in sounds and the ability to connect to other devices.
E!: Is there anything that you recommend as a great budget-friendly item to give to a parent-to-be or a new parent?
AG: I think Williams-Sonoma has a really great gifting selection. You can get things personalized and coordinate with your home decor. Or if you're shopping for a pet lover, it's really great. Also Frida Mom is fabulous with all the little knick-knacks. I think it's great to put the essentials, but specifically the fun essentials, on your Affirm card.
Frida Mom Post Partum Recovery Essentials Kit
This is a useful bundle that new moms will definitely appreciate. It includes four pairs of disposable postpartum underwear, four instant ice maxi pads, 24 cooling pad liners, healing foam, and a storage caddy.
Williams-Sonoma Encore Bar Tools Set and Cocktail Shaker
There are Williams-Sonoma gift sets for every person/interest. This one is great for anyone loves hosting. The set has a double wall cocktail shaker, strainer, bottle opener, ice tongs, stirring spoon, double-sided jigger and stand.
Williams-Sonoma Infused Olive Oil Gift Set
This infused olive oil gift set is one of Williams-Sonoma's bestsellers. The blends include Basil Infused Oil, Garlic Infused Oil, Blood Orange Infused Oil, and White Truffle Infused Oil.
Williams-Sonoma Lavender Cedarwood Essentials Oils Collection
The Lavender Cedarwood Collection blends pine, eucalyptus, and lavender. There are options to buy the individual products in addition to many gift bundles at different price points.
E!: Are there any products that are just much bigger game changers than you anticipated?
AG: Pumping bras. They're different than nursing bras, and it's nothing like a 'normal' bra. The pumping bra makes it so you are totally hands free. I didn't know about it for months. I was pumping, just stuck sitting there for 30 minutes at a time. I've learned that you need your hands free and now that I'm going to have all these children running around, I am definitely going to need my hands free.
E!: Are there any bra brands that you recommend?
AG: I am obsessed with Knix nursing bras. I am so excited. I already have my arsenal filled up and ready to go. Their bras are great. They have so many different styles, colors, and sets. You can still feel cute when you might not always feel that way postpartum.
And as far as a nursing bra goes, you can really just get the basics. You don't you don't need to splurge there.
Knix BlissFit Leakproof Nursing Bra
This nursing bra is super stretchy, leak-proof, and it has wireless support. The super comfortable fabric adapts to the changes in your body for a perfect fit throughout every stage of your motherhood journey. It comes with removable leakproof pads to keep you dry and bacteria-free.
DockATot Deluxe+ Dock
Ashley recommends the DockATot Deluxe+ Dock as a parenting must-have. This award-winning product is a multifunctional docking station, made for supervised lounging, playing, cuddling, diaper changes and tummy time. The DockATot is also great for traveling because it is easy to transport and serves a familiar spot to babies who are in a new evironment. It's available in 27 colors and patterns.
The DockATot Deluxe+ Dock is also available in pink and blue.
Babybjörn Bouncer Bliss
Ashley suggested that parents check out the Babybjörn Bouncer Bliss. It gently rocks babies, keeping your hands free to do anything else on your agenda. The bouncer is lightweight, foldable, and made from materials tested for harmful chemicals.
There are multiple color options to choose from.
