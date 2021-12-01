The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member to a Drug Overdose

Watch : The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths

Terry Bradshaw and his family have an important mission on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

The NFL legend is attending an annual gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating people and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip, Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son, Cody, tragically died of an overdose.

"Tonight, my daughter will be speaking so that means the world," he adds, eventually taking the stage to introduce Lacey himself.

Then, in front of the gala's audience, Lacey begins.

"It was a beautiful sunny morning and I got a phone call from my dad, and he says, 'Well, we lost your brother last night,'" she recalls. "My logical response was 'Well, where'd you lose him?' Of course, he said to me 'No, we lost him last night of a drug overdose.'"