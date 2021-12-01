Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

Is tat you, Adam Levine?
It most certainly is! The star, who is no stranger to body ink, rocked what appears to be a new face tattoo on social media. The Maroon 5 star's new face art was unmissable in a photo his wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted on her Instagram Story as the pair were in a car headed to an event in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Based on the picture, the new ink is a long-stem rose next to his left eye. In October, he revealed that he'd gotten the image of a butterfly landing on a spiderweb tattooed at the center of his neck.
"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," the performer captioned an Instagram post, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."
As for the newest addition to his collection, Levine is not the only star to try out face ink. Amanda Bynes unforgettably got a heart tattoo on her cheek, though according to a source, it's being removed.
Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber also tried out a face tattoo with the word "misunderstood" inked under his eye. However, as of August, he appeared to have had it removed also.
It's too soon to tell whether Adam will keep the ink or decide that it was a beautiful mistake. For more stars who have tatted their face, just keep scrolling!