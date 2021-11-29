Watch Kathryn Hahn Spill the Hot Tea on Her WandaVision Spin–Off

This is one noisy neighbor we want to hear more from!
On Nov. 29, Kathryn Hahn sat with Drew Barrymore on her talk show to spill the hot tea fans are eager to sip about the newest WandaVision entry in the MCU brand.
Speaking on a highly–anticipated series spinoff revolving around her starring role as Agatha Harkness, Drew asked Kathryn—who will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the highly anticipated series—whether notorious Marvel villain Mephisto will be making an appearance.
"I keep hearing that. I have no idea!" she said with her hands up in the air. "Who knows. Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."
Back on Friday, Nov. 12, Disney+ confirmed that Agatha: House of Harkness is coming soon. The series will follow the delightfully wicked neighbor who battled it out for queen of the cul-de-sac with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.
Trying to break Kathryn out of her "Marvel muzzle," Drew pushed on and asked the Emmy-nominated actress who she would pick to play the devil.
Kathryn deflected the question with a giant pause and grinned as she said she was simply proud to be playing a "badass" witch in the franchise.
"Immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood," she said about Agatha. "And all that stuff is a real turn on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited."
On Thursday, Oct. 7, Variety reported that an Agatha Harkness dark comedy spinoff had been greenlit, with specific plot points yet to be revealed.
Lucky for Marvel, Kathryn is one superhuman who is super skilled at keeping secrets.
Hanh is up for Female TV Star of 2021 at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Don't forget to vote!