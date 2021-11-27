Thanksgiving Grandma and Man She Accidentally Met Over Text Reunite for 6th Holiday Meal

Watch : "The Voice" Coaches Share Thanksgiving Must-Haves!

Pass the turkey and some tissues, because the Internet's most wholesome friendship has come together to celebrate their sixth Thanksgiving meal this year.

Back in 2016, Jamal Hinton, now 22, and Wanda Dench, now 64, struck up an adorable friendship after she accidentally invited him to Thanksgiving dinner thinking that she was texting her grandson.

When Hinton, who was taking a math test when Dench first texted him, asked if he could come over for the holiday meal anyway, Dench agreed. Their newfound friendship immediately went viral after Hinton posted their sweet story on Twitter and kickstarted a Thanksgiving tradition that has continued ever since.

That includes this year, when Hinton tweeted that they were "all set for [their] year 6" reunion on Nov. 14. He also shared a screenshot of his texts with ‘Grandma Wanda' confirming that he and his partner, Mikaela Grubbs, would be visiting on Thanksgiving Day.