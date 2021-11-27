Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Explains Why She Shared Her Abortion and Fertility Journey

Watch : Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Tell How They're Surviving Quarantine

Katie Maloney is sharing more insight into her fertility journey.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been candid over the years about trying to conceive with husband Tom Schwartz, opened up about getting an abortion nearly a decade ago on a recent episode of the Bravo TV series. In a new interview, Katie explained how her past decision and traumatic accident have affected her health and road to motherhood.

"It's something that I still am trying to unpack and understand," she said on Nov. 26 while speaking on the podcast, Reality Life With Kate Casey. "The brain is very complicated...it's very hard to understand how it works, and how trauma to the brain impacts...mood, personality, emotions. So it's something that I'm just still trying to understand and navigate."

She continued, "It's just been challenging...I wanted to share it not to gain sympathy, but to just open up a part of my past that maybe would have people connect with me a little bit more on what I've like been through."