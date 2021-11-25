E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Darren Criss, Hoda Kotb and More Stars at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Today's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker presided over the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC. The event featured performances from Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher and more.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 25, 2021 5:44 PMTags
TVHolidaysThanksgivingDarren CrissCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: "The Voice" Coaches Share Thanksgiving Must-Haves!

It's not Thanksgiving until you spot some high-flying balloons.

The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an event where families from across the country gather around the TV to watch musical performances, decadent floats and so much more, took place Thursday, Nov. 25.

Hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, this year's celebration featured a star-studded guest list including Darren Criss, Nelly, Rob Thomas and Kelly Rowland.

Standing on Kinder Chocolate's carnival-themed float, Darren entertained the crowd with a rendition of the classic song "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," from his new album A Very Darren Crissmas. The Glee alum even busted out a kazoo for his performance!

In addition, Carrie Underwood gave a virtual performance of her song "Favorite Time of Year."

The casts of your favorite Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wicked and the upcoming Annie Live! also took over the streets of New York City with show-stopping performances.

photos
The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch

"We've got a full show: 10 marching bands, 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 30-plus heritage balloons and a whole host of performances," Macy's executive producer Will Coss recently told Today. "We're really excited to be back in full form." 

And for those fan-favorite balloons, Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu, and a new Ronald McDonald were unveiled during the parade.

In case you missed part of the show while checking on your turkey, we have all the highlights and star sightings in our gallery below.

Instagram / Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

The Today show co-anchors arrive at the parade.

Instagram / Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

The Today show co-anchors are ready to begin!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Al Roker

The Today show co-anchor gives a thumbs up.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Darren Criss

The singer and Glee alum greets the crowd.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jordan Fisher

The singer and actor appears on top of Disney Cruise Line's new Magic Meets the Sea Disney Wish float. He later performed the song "Together We Sail."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Kelly Rowland

The singer greets the crowd.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Mickey Guyton

The singer greets the crowd.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell & Busy Philipps

The stars of the Peacock musical comedy series Girls5eva, which focuses on a fictional '90s girl group, pose for a pic.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jon Batiste

The musician greets the crowd.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Aespa

The K-pop group poses for a pic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Nelly

Want to go and take a ride with him?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kim Petras

The singer waves from a float.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chris Lane

The singer waves at the crowd from a Mount Rushmore float.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Grogu

A.k.a. Baby Yoda

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Paw Patrol Balloon

Chase is on the case!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Snoopy Balloon

Snoopy goes to space!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Stormtroopers

Bringing the power of the Dark Side.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Turkey Float

Gobble Gobble!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sesame Street Float

Big Bird and Elmo greet the crowd.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
SpongeBob SquarePants Balloon

A classic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Boss Baby Balloon

Like a boss!

Trending Stories

1

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

2

Gigi Hadid Steps Out After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade aired live on Thursday at 9 a.m. on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock, with a tape delay for the West Coast.

(E!, Telemundo, Peacock and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

2

Gigi Hadid Steps Out After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

4

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Heat Up Cabo With Steamy Makeout

5

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

Latest News

Snap Up These Walmart Black Friday Deals Before They Sell Out!

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2021

Update!

Best Black Friday Home & Tech Deals 2021: Wayfair, Dyson, Apple & More

See All the Stars at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Don't Miss Amazon Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Fashion & Home Items

North West and Penelope Disick Team Up for Adorable TikTok Video