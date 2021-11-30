How Being Abandoned By Her Mom Prepared Vanessa Lachey to Be a Better Parent

Watch : Nick & Vanessa Lachey Share Secrets to Parenting

Vanessa Lachey vividly remembers the first time that proverbial lightbulb switched on.

Standing in the kitchen of the home she shares with husband Nick Lachey, she was whipping up a batch of chicken adobo—a Filipino recipe that ignites one of the few fond memories she has with mom Helen—when her best friend Lauren asked if the recipe had been passed down from her mother's family in Manila.

"Since that was a hard no," Vanessa writes in her new book, Life From Scratch, "I explained that it was a dish I had been googling and experimenting with for a few years, eventually tweaking it to make it my own."

Which is when her friend responded with something that left Vanessa shook. "She literally says, 'Oh, so this tradition starts with you,'" Vanessa recalls to E! News. "And I was like, 'Wait, what?' And I remember writing it down in my phone and saving it and I'm like, this has to be in the title somewhere when I write this book. And that was 10 years ago."