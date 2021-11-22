Queen Elizabeth II Steps Out for Historic Joint Christening of Great-Grandsons

Queen Elizabeth II just attended a ceremony for two of her great-grandchildren.
Her Majesty, 95, appeared at the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 9-month-old son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall's 8-month-old son, Lucas, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England on Nov. 21, according to the British news agency PA.
The monarch was photographed wearing a lime green ensemble and matching hat as she departed from the Royal Chapel of All Saints. The PA reported immediate members of the royal family and close friends gathered for the service and that the ceremony marked the first time in modern history that a double royal christening took place in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II's appearance came four days after she held her first in-person public engagement since her recent hospitalization. On Nov. 17, she was visited by General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff.
On Oct. 20, Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, and was advised by doctors to rest for a few weeks, leading her to cancel previously scheduled engagements. Last week, Her Majesty was unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back, making it only the seventh time in 69 years that she's missed the service.
During an interview with Sky News last week, Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Charles, gave an update on her health.
"She's all right, thank you very much," he told the news organization. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," he continued, jokingly adding, "It's bad enough at 73."
Queen Elizabeth II's attendance at the christening also came one day after her wedding anniversary, her first since the passing of her husband Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 in April. The Queen honored Prince Philip during a virtual speech at the COP26 evening reception earlier this month, noting "the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh."
"It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William," she later added. "I could not be more proud of them."