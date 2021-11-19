Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman With Presidential Power During Biden Health Procedure

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

Kamala Harris is breaking records in more ways than one this year.



On Friday, Nov. 19, President Joe Biden temporarily transferred powers of the presidency to Vice President Harris while he was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. Harris, who made history in January of this year by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian vice president, held the presidential power for close to an hour and a half during Biden's procedure.



Earlier that day, Biden sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and president pro tempore (the representative chosen to preside over the Senate in the absence of a vice president) Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont to officially transfer the presidential powers to Harris before his procedure.



"Today I will undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation," the letter read in part. "In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the brief period of the procedure and recovery."