Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi Make History as First Women to Lead Joint Congress Session

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are celebrating a historic moment in Congress with a pandemic-approved elbow bump.

On Wednesday, April 28, President Joe Biden delivered his first joint address to Congress, with both Harris and Pelosi sitting behind him throughout his speech.

It's the first time two women have led a joint session of Congress in the United States' nearly 245-year history. In her role as second in command, Harris presides over the Senate, while Pelosi oversees the House of Representatives.

"Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President," Biden said at the start of his speech. "No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words. And it's about time."

About 200 people are in attendance at the event inside the House chambers, per NBC News.

For those watching at home, it was the first time viewers saw two female politicians sitting on the dais behind the president's podium during such an address, given that Harris is the first female vice president. Pelosi made history in 2007 when she was chosen as the nation's first female Speaker of the House.