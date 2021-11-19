Meet the 2021 American Music Awards Presenters: Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa and More

Watch : 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

We typically tune in to award shows for the inspiring acceptance speeches and showstopping red-carpet fashion. With this year's American Music Awards, the presenters alone have our hearts racing!

In fact, the 2021 AMA presenters might just outshine the nominees. In The Heights star Anthony Ramos, Cinderella's Billy Porter, and Dancing With the Stars' JoJo Siwa are part of a star-studded lineup of presenters that also includes Brandy, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Machine Gun Kelly, Marsai Martin, Madelyn Cline, Winnie Harlow, and Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake.

Hosted by Cardi B, the world's largest fan-voted awards ceremony is set to celebrate the very best in music with artists including BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. You can find the full list of nominees here.

The event will also feature highly anticipated performances by artists from a variety of musical genres.