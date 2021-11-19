How the King Richard Cast Matches Up Against the Real Players In Venus & Serena Williams' Life

Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams

Venus made her professional debut in 1994 at the age of 14. It took four years before she won her first title on the WTA Tour and broke the top 10, but once she did, she remained in it for most of the next decade, including 11 weeks at No. 1. Injuries and a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Sjögrens Syndrome, which causes fatigue and joint pain, slowed her down in the 2010s, but she climbed as high as No. 5 in 2017 and 2018, and her career includes 10 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles championships with sister Serena.

The bond between her and Serena on display in King Richard is "pretty much spot-on to what it was then and what it is now," Venus told USA Today.

Saniyya, who competed in track in school, not only learned how to play tennis for the role, she had to do so right-handed, despite the actress being left-handed.

"Tennis is totally different than any other sport you may think about," she told RogerEbert.com. "It's very mental, and occurs only between you and one other person, so when you're by yourself with your own thoughts, it feels like it's your own game."

Asked if she'd come away with any life lessons from playing Venus, Saniyya said, "I also liked connecting to the eye of the tiger that they have. When Serena is on the court, she is very expressive, as we know. She's always like, 'Come on!' But one thing I loved about Venus is that she's very quiet. When something bad would happen, she would maintain her poker face until she was in private, where she would allow herself to have a personal moment and cry or be openly mad. Venus never let anyone else see her cry. She was just like, 'I'm going to be the stronger person.'"