Watch Meghan Markle Joke About Her "Boo" While Pulling Pranks With Ellen DeGeneres

Watch : Meghan Markle Talks STRUGGLES Before Royalty

While Meghan Markle may be known as the Duchess of Sussex, she was quite the jester during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 40-year-old royal showed off her funny side during a hidden camera prank with host Ellen DeGeneres on the Nov. 18 episode of the daytime talk show. For the comedic bit, Meghan wore a secret earpiece as she was fed bizarre directions and lines by Ellen, 63, while interacting with people on the Warner Bros. lot.

Like with many of Ellen's previous star-studded stunts, hijinks ensued—including a hilarious encounter with a hot sauce vendor.

As Meghan approached a table with a display of the spicy condiments, Ellen directed the former Suits actress to bounce up and down in excitement. Then, with the comedian instructing her what to say, Meghan proceeded to tell the salesman, "Let mommy taste some."

"My boo loves hot sauce," she quipped, per Ellen's command, before eating a chip like a chipmunk. "Mommy wants some heat."