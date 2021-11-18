Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Break Up After One Year Together

Watch : Are Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Official?

All pretty things must come to an end.

After one year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits. "They split and it is amicable," a source confirms to E! News.

Jacob was spotted amid the news on Thursday, Nov. 18, in New York City, wearing sweatpants, an over-sized coat, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

The breakup news comes just two months after the model and Australian actor made their red carpet debut. On Sept. 25, the pair graced the carpet—for the first time as duo—during the Academy Museum of Motions Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

The pair showed subtle PDA as they made their way down the red carpet, but fans later sensed trouble in paradise when then they noticed that Kaia, 20, took down pictures of the 24-year-old Euphoria star from her Instagram. However, all love may not be lost, as they still follow each other.

After being spotted together in Malibu in September 2020, the pair made their love Instagram official on Halloween 2020 with their couple's costume. Jacob dressed as Elvis Presley, while Kaia went as his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.