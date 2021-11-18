My Unorthodox Life Star Batsheva Haart and Husband Ben Weinstein Break Up

My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are going their separate ways.
The 28-year-old reality star and TikToker has split with her real estate agent husband after more than nine years of marriage, a source close to the family exclusively confirms to E! News.
The insider tells E! News that Batsheva, who wed Weinstein when she was 19 years old, is filing for divorce soon.
News of the breakup comes just a month after the couple's nine-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.
Though neither acknowledged the milestone on their Instagram this year, Batsheva did celebrate the occasion in 2020 with a photo featuring Weinstein. She wrote at the time, "Happy 8 years Ben."
Batsheva appeared alongside Ben on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which centers around her family navigating the secular world after leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The Netflix show has been renewed for a second season.
In a Q&A video shared to Batsheva's YouTube channel in August, the couple opened up about their relationship.
"I don't regret getting married young because who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young," Ben said, as Batsheva agreed.
"I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young," she added. "Getting married at 19 is too young."
At the time, the duo also shared lessons they've learned as husband and wife. For Ben, whose online realtor profile describes Batsheva as his "high school sweetheart," it's important to "establish your own independence" both as a person and as a couple.
"Try to do as many things as you can on your own," he said, when asked for advice he'd give to young partners. "Try to spend as much time on your own together, cooking dinner with each other, doing your own thing to establish your own independence and try not to start off your relationship by being reliant on other people."
However, as he noted, "No one's perfect marriage advice is ideal for every one."