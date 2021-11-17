Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party—Featuring Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav

Watch : Necessary Realness: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Dating Streak

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a match—style-wise, at least!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted wearing identical plaid pajamas from her SKIMS line while recently celebrating Pete's 28th birthday. The festivities, which appear to have been held at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, included an appearance from Flavor Flav.

In photos shared by the Public Enemy rapper on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Pete can be seen rocking a brown button-up that matched Kim's pants and the top that was wrapped around her waist. A group shot taken from the celebration also featured Kris, who coordinated with her daughter and the birthday boy in a full sleep set of her own.

Flav wrote on his Instagram, "Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner."

Another picture showed Pete wearing Flav's signature clock around his neck. The King of Staten Island actor capped off his look with a neon pink shirt and patterned shorts.