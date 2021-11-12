People's Choice Awards

Sam Asghari, Donatella Versace and More Stars Celebrate the End of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Sam Asghari, Donatella Versace and more celebs celebrated the emancipation of Britney Spears, who has been released from her conservatorship after 13 years.

Watch: Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the pop star's 13-year conservatorship. E! News was present for the hearing, which Britney did not attend.

Following Judge Penny's decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, spoke to the press outside of the L.A. courthouse, where he confirmed that the 39-year-old singer will not be required to undergo a mental evaluation as she requested in July. He added, "We think it was the right result."

Britney also took to social media to address the termination of her conservatorship, sharing a video of the celebrations taking place outside the courthouse. She captioned the clip, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen."

The mother of two got an amen and then some from numerous celebrities. To see some of their reactions, keep scrolling!

photos
Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

Sam Asghari"History was made today. Britney is Free!"

Luann de Lesseps"Congratulations @britneyspears ! #FreeBritney"

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil"It's so amazing that she's free!!!! Good lawyer. Extraordinary fans. And an unbreakable woman who should never have had her endurance tested this much."

Donatella VersaceFreedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day! #FreeBritney."

Vera WangFREEDOM. So happy for you @BritneySpears !!!!!!!!!! ♥️ XX V #freebritney"

Dionne Warwick: "I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears."

Tana Mongeau: "BRITNEY IS F--KING FREE!!!!!!! TODAY WILL BE GREAT. BETTER THAN GREAT. WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY AHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! F--K THE SYSTEM AND F--K JAMIE SPEARS!!! THE QUEEN HAS PREVAILED AHHHHH."

Nathalie Emmanuel: "Congratulations @britneyspears !! Fly free!!!! #FreeBritney"

