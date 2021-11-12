People's Choice Awards

Exclusive

Inside Erin Lim Rhodes' Baby Shower: All the Details and Photos

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 12, 2021 6:53 PM
Watch: Inside Erin Lim's LITERAL Baby Shower

E!xcited for baby! 

E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes exclusively detailed her luxe baby shower during Daily Pop on Friday, Nov. 12. The co-host, alongside Morgan Stewart and celebrity event designer Melissa Andre, shared the inspiration behind the lavish backyard party...and it turned out to be an inflatable butterfly! 

"All Erin gave me was a single screenshot from the Internet of a floatie," Melissa joked. "We had to build this entire party around that." 

With a stunning "floating sky" and whimsical theme, Melissa collaborated with Erin to bring her vision of the perfect party to life. "We built this literal baby shower, an actual shower with umbrellas and raindrops and clouds, in her backyard," Melissa explained, as Erin noted that they wanted to stick to neutral colors as they do not yet know the sex of her baby. 

Plus, with a to-die-for menu including mini pints of ice cream, homemade cookies and hot dogs on a stick ("I ate everyone's fries," Morgan joked), it was a total foodie event! 

"I wanted to keep everything all small local businesses," Erin added, citing she focused on female-owned businesses that were founded by "powerhouse women." 

photos
Erin Lim's Wedding Photos

Erin tied the knot with husband Joshua Rhodes on Jan. 21, and announced her pregnancy on July 30. 

See all the stunning photos from her adorable baby shower below! 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Ready to Pop

Erin Lim Rhodes posed with her pal, celebrity event designer Melissa Andre, at her baby shower beside a stunning balloon display. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Balloon Flowers

A balloon bouquet! The balloon arch in a rainbow of colors framed the outdoor baby shower near the gazebo. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Comfy Moment

The flower power theme continued throughout the garden. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Poolside Petals

Balloons arched near the pool, with yellow baby ducks floating for a pop of color. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Under the L.A. Sun

Friends and family mingled outside for the festivities. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Hostess With the Most-ess

Erin played host with her close friends wearing a colorful slip dress. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Baby Games

No shower is complete without a round of baby emoji games. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Above the Clouds

Floating cloud-like decorations framed the backyard space. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Stork Delivery

No storm clouds here! Mini umbrellas hung from the decor. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Mama to Be

Erin served up a gorgeous all-white outfit with a feather trim and a peek at her growing bump. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Awww

A sweet moment was captured between guests. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Welcome to the Party

Guests were treated to custom party games and favors. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Smiles All Around

Erin couldn't help but gush over her guests. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
We Scream For Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's cookie dough flavor was ready by the bucketfuls! 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Don't Say Baby!

A fun party game encouraged players to not use the word baby. 

Melissa De Souza/MADCo. Team
Madame Butterfly

An inflatable butterfly overlooked a garden party sitting area. 

