Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wear #FreeBritney Shirts Before Major Conservatorship Hearing

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Just before a key hearing about the future of her conservatorship, Britney Spears paid tribute to the fans who have lobbied for her freedom.

On Thursday night, Nov. 11, her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted on his Instagram a selfie video of himself and the pop star wearing T-shirts that read, "#FreeBritney It's a human rights movement." The clip is set to the singer's 2013 song "Work Bitch."

"Loading…." Sam captioned the post.

Last month, Britney tweeted her support for the scores of fans who have for the last couple of years protested online and outside a Los Angeles courthouse against the conservatorship that has controlled her finances, and medical and personal affairs. On Friday, Nov. 12, the singer, or at least her lawyer, is expected to appear in the same courthouse to demand an end to the arrangement that her father, Jamie Spears, had obtained there weeks after his daughter's 2008 psychiatric hospitalization and partially controlled for 13 years.

The hearing will mark the first one since Jamie was suspended as his daughter's co-conservator on Sept. 29, per her request, and a judge could end her conservatorship right then and there.