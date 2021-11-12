Keith Morrison Shares Updates on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Case Ahead of Dateline Special

Keith Morrison and the Dateline team are shedding new light on the ongoing investigations involving suspected killers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the NBC correspondent shared that Friday's two-hour special, titled "The Doomsday Files," will feature exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages and new evidence that "will give a clearer picture of what happened and why."
As Morrison put it, "It's like getting an eye operation and everything is going from fuzzy to really bright."
This will be the fifth time that Dateline has covered the investigation into Vallow and Daybell, so-called doomsday preppers who gained national notoriety for the string of dead bodies that seemed to follow in their wake. Morrison said that this episode is "vastly different as it tells us more about the nature of their thinking."
Additionally, the Dateline team spoke to the brothers of Lori's late estranged husband Charles Vallow, who was allegedly shot by her brother, Alex Cox, in self defense on July 11, 2019. Alex has since died.
Lori has been indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in connection to Charles' passing. She pleaded not guilty.
Of the developments, Morrison shared that the Vallows are "very upset" with Lori and the authorities, as Charles reported concerns about his wife's mental well-being prior to his death.
According to NBC News, Charles' attorney said in a statement that his client had a "genuine fear for his life."
And it seems Charles wasn't the only person who was worried about Lori's behavior. Morrison said that Lori's brother Adam Cox was "warning people about his sister from early on."
Though numerous people had spoken out about Lori and her relationship with Daybell, Morrison thinks a combination of factors helped her evade suspicion.
"[Charles was a] big guy, looks like he can handle himself in any situation and he's talking about this very charming, very attractive, very sympathetic figure, who has managed to pull the wool over lots of people's eyes in the past," he reflected. "She's incredibly good at manipulating situations to her advantage."
It's unclear if Lori will ever face trial for the death of Charles, or her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found buried on Daybell's property in June 2020. E! News previously reported she was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial in May.
Daybell, whose own wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead before he married Lori, continues to await his day in court, with Morrison saying that he is "apparently not interested in any plea deal. He intends to go ahead with his trial and will, even if it leads to the death penalty." Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In the meantime, Morrison said he and the Dateline team will continue to speak with Lori's and Chad's family and friends, promising those who have been following along, "I'm never satisfied until we know the story intimately."
"The Doomsday Files" airs Friday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.
(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)