TMI? Dwayne Johnson Finally Explains Why He Pees in a Water Bottle at the Gym

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he does in fact pee in water bottles when he's working out.
But it seems there's a good explanation for the 49-year-old actor's unconventional potty breaks. He reveals in a new interview with Esquire that there are simply no bathrooms at the gyms he frequents.
"I do pee in my water bottles but let me give context to that," Dwayne said. "It's not a water bottle that I've actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you're done using it. These are just bottles that I'm no longer using."
He continued, "Usually the gyms that I workout in don't have a bathroom because they're the iron paradise. They're just hot, sweaty and dirty."
The star has to relieve himself quite often as he usually stays "pretty hydrated" throughout the day, so, "I break out the bottle."
Dwayne previously shared that he pees in bottles in a 2017 Instagram video, saying that he "doesn't have time" to stop for a bathroom break.
Dwayne also addressed the speculation that his over-the-top cheat meals, which he documents on social media, are merely for show.
"I do really have cheat days. They're not just for Instagram," he insisted. "I bring new meaning to the term gluttony. I'm pretty disciplined throughout the week in terms of my working out, in terms of my diet and when Sunday rolls around, it's time to go to town."
On Oct. 3, the Red Notice star shared that his Sunday cheat meal was two bacon cheeseburgers and a plate of fries, and his Sept. 6 cheat meal was a plate of four different types of cookies and coffee cake.
Though The Rock has always been dedicated to his fitness regimen, he shifted things into high gear this year to prepare for the titular role in the DC Comics superhero movie Black Adam. When he first nabbed the role in 2019, he wrote on Instagram, "My superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM."
The film is currently scheduled for a 2022 premiere, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Dwayne in action.