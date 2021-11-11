Is Shannon Beador "Jealous" of Heather Dubrow? See the Jaw-Dropping RHOC Season 16 Trailer

The O.G. Bravo franchise is back, baby!
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and the first trailer makes it clear that there's plenty of surprises in store.
Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC following her 2017 exit after five seasons, and newcomers Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener join the cast after former stars Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas parted ways with the franchise. The trio did not receive contract renewals, as E! News reported in June.
But, there is drama brewing! New queen bee Heather and Gina Kirschenheiter can't stop gushing over one another, leaving Shannon Beador seemingly in the dust.
"Do you get jealous of Gina's relationship with Heather?" returning cast member Emily Simpson asks Shannon in the trailer.
"I have my own relationship with Heather," Shannon says defensively.
Meanwhile, Shannon tells Heather to not trust Emily or Gina. But Heather has more issues with Noella: "I didn't want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift," Heather explains in front of her shocked co-stars.
Heather previously spoke out about the "reboot" of the reality TV series during E! News' Daily Pop on July 23.
"I wanted to make sure that it was moving in a direction that I could thrive in, that would be successful and would be beneficial to my family," Heather exclusively revealed. "I think everyone's going to be very, very happy with this season."
Emily and Gina also teased that fans can expect a few "plot twists" and "stranger than fiction" storylines, plus an explosive fight between the ladies early on in the season. And, a girl's trip goes off the rails!
From getaways to Cabo San Lucas and New York City to "cat muppet" plastic surgery disses, watch the jaw-dropping trailer above!
And check out the new season 16 cast photos below.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes anytime on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)