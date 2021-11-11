Hailey Bieber Recalls "Extremely Difficult" Early Days of Helping Justin Bieber Navigate His Sobriety

On the podcast, Hailey confirmed that growing up around people in recovery gave her insight into supporting her husband on his journey to sobriety.

"I think even just the open dialogue of, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' Being able to be honest," she said. "I've had times where I would get nervous, like, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was like, a dark time for you. But he has very, very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and I think that is all I can really ask for."

On his docuseries, Justin recalled that he "decided" to stop abusing substances because he "felt like I was dying."

"My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse," he recalled. "People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary. I basically said to myself, I'm like, 'God, if you're real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I'll do the rest of the work.'"