Katy Perry Proves Her Hair Transformations Are Never Really Over

Bye-bye blonde!

Katy Perry said goodbye to her platinum locks and hello again to a jet-black 'do. The 37-year-old singer debuted her new hair color at the 2021 CMA Awards, where she presented the first award of the night with her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry swept her hair back into a chic bun with a few face-framing strands. For the rest of her look, she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress and accessorized with a long pearl necklace.

Afterward, the "Firework" star took to Instagram to post a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of stylist Rick Henry dyeing her hair and captioned the footage, "I just think it's time to give them everything they want." Her fans seemed to agree. "THE BLACK HAIR IS BACK," one commenter wrote. Added another, "U LOOK AMAZING OMGGGG!!"

Followers also couldn't help but hear a young voice saying "hi" in the background and wonder if it belonged to Daisy Dove Bloom, Perry's 14-month-old daughter with Orlando Bloom.