Squid Game Creator Reveals the Netflix Drama Almost Had a Different Ending

Wait, red light, Squid Game almost had a completely different ending? Apparently so.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of the hit Korean series, which recently made headlines for being streamed over 3 billion minutes, revealed that there was an alternate ending for season one of the survival drama in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The ending as we know it concludes with Seong Gi-huna (Lee Jung-jae), known as Player 456, deciding not to get on a plane to see his daughter. Instead, he turns around on the jet bridge and walks toward the camera, ultimately risking his life to go seek revenge on the game that took the lives of 455 contestants, and almost his own.

But Dong-hyuk said that the season almost concluded in the opposite way, revealing, "We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending."

Apparently, one ending featured Gi-hun getting on the plane with the intention of reuniting with his daughter. That's the ending Lebron James would've preferred, but we digress.