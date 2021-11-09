People's Choice Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift and More Celebs Who Served as Bridesmaids in Their Loved Ones' Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy recently had a major role: Maid of honor! And she isn't the only one to hold the prestigious title. See all of the stars who have stepped out of the spotlight to be bridesmaids.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 09, 2021 10:44 PM
These stars said yes to the (bridesmaids') dresses.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and many other A-listers might have main character energy, but even they've taken a step back from the spotlight for an important role: to serve as a bridesmaid in a friend or family member's wedding.

Most recently, The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy held the prestigious maid of honor title at heiress Ivy Getty's opulent wedding to photographer Tobias Engel on Sunday, Nov. 7. To celebrate the bride and groom's big day, the Golden Globe winner wore a silvery gray dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture, Vogue confirmed. Moreover, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the ceremony.

"My baby girl got married yesterday," Anya captioned her Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. "Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle."

She added, "I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever. CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride."

To see Anya's chic maid of honor moment, scroll through our gallery below! Plus, take a closer look at the other celebs who've been bridesmaids in the past, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sofía Vergara and more.

Jose Villa // Vogue
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star was the maid of honor at heiress Ivy Getty's wedding to photographer Tobias Engel on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Lauren Harrison
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson

The sisters came through as sparkling bridesmaids at friend Stephenie Pearson's wedding in October 2021.

SplashNews.com
Selena Gomez

The singer served as maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in July 2019.

MEGA
Kirsten Dunset

The actress was by her best friend Cindy McGee's side at Sant'Ignazio Church in Rome.

Splash News
Taylor Swift

The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.

Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin.

CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell's first child, son Liam.

Instagram
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn, Schumer traveled to be by Tara Alana's side. The bride exchanged vows with Rusty Fitton, as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.

Instagram
Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun, who worked as a costume designer on the show.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.

GJC / CPR / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.

Instagram
Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Rachel McAdams

Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen's Memorial Day wedding. 

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Eva Longoria

The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.

Eva Longoria/WhoSay
Eva Longoria

Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress. 

Josh Brasted/WireImage
Beyoncé

Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles' New Orleans wedding last year.  

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Lady Gaga

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.

William Parker/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding. 

Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier
Ashley Greene

Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Gossip Society/Splash News
Jessica Simpson

While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings, this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date. 

flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Naomi Watts

She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD. 

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram
Brooklyn Decker

That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.

Clasos.com/Splash News
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007. 

Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.

SC/BB/Flynetonline.com
Katherine Heigl

The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.

SC/FameFlynet Pictures
Ashlee Simpson

Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.

Premiere/DMac/FameFlynet Pictures
Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee 

Flynet
Jennifer Garner

The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony. 

Instagram
Lena Dunham

The Girls star took on the role of bridesmaid last year, and arguably orchestrated some of the best bridal Instagrams we've seen yet!

