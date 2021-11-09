Watch Lizzo Tear Up Honoring "Genius" Missy Elliott at Hollywood Walk of Fame

The singer, who collaborated with Missy on her 2019 single "Tempo," added, "I want to thank you so much for helping me in my career. I never in a million years thought I'd get to meet you, and not only did I get to meet you, but we worked in the studio together! Thank you for making my dreams comes true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us Missy."

As Lizzo herself put it, "This is more than deserved. Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and your influence forever. We love you so much Missy. Congratulations."