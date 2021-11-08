Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Making Many Plans" for the Future With Their Kids

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Pre-Flight PDA!

Every chance they get, this couple is going to try and live it up.

While busy work schedules are keeping Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apart during the week, the duo was able to come together over the weekend, when they couldn't help but show off some PDA.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles airport where they embraced with hugs and kisses near the tarmac. Jennifer sported her Coach x Jennifer Lopez signature shearling coat with ripped jeans, black leather handbag and cozy UGG boots. As for Ben, he wore a black fleece sweater over a polo shirt.

So why was the couple extra excited to see each other over the weekend? As it turns out, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

"They are madly in love," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love."