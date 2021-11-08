Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Making Many Plans" for the Future With Their Kids

Every chance they get, this couple is going to try and live it up.
While busy work schedules are keeping Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apart during the week, the duo was able to come together over the weekend, when they couldn't help but show off some PDA.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles airport where they embraced with hugs and kisses near the tarmac. Jennifer sported her Coach x Jennifer Lopez signature shearling coat with ripped jeans, black leather handbag and cozy UGG boots. As for Ben, he wore a black fleece sweater over a polo shirt.
So why was the couple extra excited to see each other over the weekend? As it turns out, absence makes the heart grow fonder.
"They are madly in love," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love."
In fact, our source says they are anticipating a jam-packed holiday season that will be spent with their kids and each other.
"They are making many plans and looking forward to their future together," our source said.
Another insider added, "They try to fly home every weekend to see their kids and each other."
Speaking of holidays, Ben and J.Lo were recently able to celebrate Halloween together in a Malibu neighborhood. Even Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was participating in the holiday festivities nearby.
"Ben and J.Lo were trick or treating with the boys, Sam and Max," an eyewitness previously told E! News. "The girls went in a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time."
Ben shares three children with his ex-wife: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"J.Lo has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," a source close to the singer previously told E! News. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."