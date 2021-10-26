HalloweenGabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Staying Connected" Amid Busy Work Schedules

A source exclusively tells E! News how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are managing to keep their romance strong as they both stay busy with fall film shoots.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 26, 2021 6:02 AMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckExclusivesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's BIGGEST Fan

It's clear that not even working from different countries can keep Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apart. 

A source tells E! News exclusively that the lovebirds have been finding ways to meet up, including seeing each other on weekends, amid this busy time in their professional lives. Jennifer, 52, has been shooting the Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver, Canada, while Ben, 49, filmed scenes for director Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic earlier this month in Austin, Texas. 

"They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible," the insider shares. "Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

Ben, who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has been in Los Angeles for the past two weeks to spend time with his family. According to the source, he and J.Lo are careful about not letting too many days slip by without the two of them getting to connect in person.

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

"They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," the individual continues. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

The stars—who rekindled their romance this past spring, 17 years after previously splitting—got cozy on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Ben's Medieval-set film The Last Duel on Oct. 9. The movie, from director Ridley Scott, reunited Ben on the big screen with Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime pal Matt Damon

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

4

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Will Not Have Funeral Service

5

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths