How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Staying Connected" Amid Busy Work Schedules

Watch : Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's BIGGEST Fan

It's clear that not even working from different countries can keep Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck apart.

A source tells E! News exclusively that the lovebirds have been finding ways to meet up, including seeing each other on weekends, amid this busy time in their professional lives. Jennifer, 52, has been shooting the Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver, Canada, while Ben, 49, filmed scenes for director Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic earlier this month in Austin, Texas.

"They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible," the insider shares. "Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

Ben, who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has been in Los Angeles for the past two weeks to spend time with his family. According to the source, he and J.Lo are careful about not letting too many days slip by without the two of them getting to connect in person.