Kanye "Ye" West Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Vinetria at Basketball Game

What's going on with Kanye West and Vinetria?

That's the question fans were asking after the 44-year-old Grammy winner, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted with the 22-year-old model at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis over the weekend.

According to an Instagram post shared by @nonstopbucket, Ye and Vinetria sat courtside at the Target Center as they watched the game and supported the team from Donda Academy, a school Ye launched in California that honors his late mom. He sported a blue-and-brown jacket over a pair of black jeans, while she wore a black jacket over a matching shirt and leggings.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together. According to a screenshot shared by Entertainment Tonight, Vinetria also appeared to attend Ye's Sunday Services last week. It also isn't the first time Ye has sparked romance rumors since his split from Kim Kardashian. Over the summer, he was spotted with Irina Shayk. However, a source close to the model told E! News in August their connection was "never serious" and had "fizzled out."