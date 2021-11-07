People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh chopped inches off of their hair while Hilary Duff lightened her locks.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 07, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Displays Artwork

Forget a chill. There is change in the air.

Several stars decided to shake up their looks this week, with Florence Pugh debuting an unexpected cut and color and Anne Hathaway chopping inches off of her locks. Meanwhile, Hilary Duff decided to go even blonder and Nicole Kidman stepped out rocking her natural curls, giving us major '90s feels. 

Plus, the Real Housewives franchise is heading to its most luxe city yet, while the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation finally found its two witches. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Florence Pugh

Pugh's got a new 'do!

Taking to Instagram on Oct. 30, the Oscar-nominated actress surprised her millions of followers when she revealed her dramatic transformation. The 25-year-old star posted photos that highlighted her fresh cut, trading in her long locks for an edgy pixie with shaggy curtain bangs. (A potential inspiration: Her upcoming film, A Good Person.)

Instead of going back to blonde, the Black Widow star stuck to her chocolate tresses—which is her natural hair color—that she's been rocking in recent months.

"I did a thing..," Pugh captioned her Instagram post, adding the scissors emoji and the hashtag, "#chopchopchop."

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

A chic bob, for fall? Groundbreaking!

On Oct. 27, The Devil Wears Prada star was spotted filming her new movie, Armageddon Time, in New York City, complete with a brand new hairstyle.

The Oscar winner sported a curly, ear-length bob, a dramatic change from the long brown tresses she's been seen with over the past year. In addition to the noticeable chop, Hathaway was also channeling the movie's early '80s setting in wide-rimmed sunglasses, a denim coat and flared jeans. 

Instagram/Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Duff is feeling cool for the upcoming winter.

The How I Met Your Dad star took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to show off her lightened locks. While she was already sporting her natural blonde hair, Duff went even brighter and clearly loved the results, captioning her selfie, "When the blonde hits just right."

Her stylist Nikki Lee also posted the photo, writing, "This blonde glow on @hilaryduff though!!!"

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kid Cudi

So long, green. Hello, pink.

The rapper debuted his bright new hair color at the premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video documentary, A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story, on Nov. 4.

Prior to the bubblegum hue, the 37-year-old artist had sported blue and then neon green hair, the latter of which he first rocked at the 2021 Met Gala in September.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Nicole Kidman

This isn't Practical Magic, Kidman really did bring back the nostalgia.

On Oct. 30, the Oscar winner turned heads at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with her chic fashion moment, which was a throwback to her iconic '90s style, starting with her long, signature curls.

Attending the ceremony at Ohio's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with husband Keith Urban, the Nine Perfect Strangers star paired a black jumpsuit and matching satin wrap skirt with long velvet gloves and layers of necklaces. Dare we say, a very rock & roll look?

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock, Leon Bennett/WireImage
Wicked

Something awesome this way comes. 

Ariana Grande is set to portray the good witch Glinda in Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. 

Grande shared a photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and director to Instagram, writing, "Thank goodness."

The artist also posted a photo of the flowers Erivo sent her, which included a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

The pop star returned the favor by sending a bouquet of white and green flowers to the Oscar nominee, writing, "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

After the news was announcement, actress Idina Menzel—who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba on Broadway—took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the casting.

"Congrats to two amazing women," the Frozen star wrote. "May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
The Real Housewives Franchise

Grab your passport because Bravo is going international!

The network announced on Nov. 1 that it has given a series greenlight to The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will premiere in 2022. Although the series format has been sold to numerous overseas markets, this is Bravo's first original international edition. 

As the 11th city in the Real Housewives franchise, the show will deliver all the hallmarks that fans have come to expect, with a collection of women balancing relationships, careers and luxurious, high-end lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a statement, "and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides."

Trending Stories

1

Relive Every Detail of Whitney Port's Untraditional Wedding

2

The Definitive Guide to Influencers' Biggest Scandals

3
Exclusive

Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Ye's "Wife" Comments

4

Travis Scott Speaks Out After "Mass Casualty Incident" at Concert

5

Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan Scores With His Gift Picks

The Definitive Guide to Influencers' Biggest Scandals

Triple Yum! The Famous PieCaken Is Back for Holiday Delivery

All the Celeb Items in Oprah’s Favorite Things: Meghan Markle & More

Update!

Reflective Activewear Just in Time for Daylight Savings

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Relive Every Detail of Whitney Port's Untraditional Wedding