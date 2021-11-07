Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Wicked

Something awesome this way comes.

Ariana Grande is set to portray the good witch Glinda in Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Grande shared a photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and director to Instagram, writing, "Thank goodness."

The artist also posted a photo of the flowers Erivo sent her, which included a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

The pop star returned the favor by sending a bouquet of white and green flowers to the Oscar nominee, writing, "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

After the news was announcement, actress Idina Menzel—who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba on Broadway—took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the casting.

"Congrats to two amazing women," the Frozen star wrote. "May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande."