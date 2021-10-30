Florence Pugh Looks Unrecognizable as She Debuts an Unexpected Hair Transformation

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh's new look is totally epic.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Oscar-nominated actress surprised her millions of followers when she revealed her dramatic transformation. The 25-year-old star posted photos that highlighted her fresh new 'do, in which she chopped off her long locks and opted for an edgy pixie cut with shaggy curtain bangs.

Instead of going back to blonde, Florence stuck to her chocolate tresses—which is her natural hair color—that she's been rocking in recent months.

"I did a thing..," the Little Women star captioned her Instagram post, adding the scissors emoji and the hashtag, "#chopchopchop."

It didn't take long for Florence's famous friends and fans to comment on her new hairstyle, including Dwayne Johnson, who quipped, "Love it sistah!! Next chop you'll look like me."

"i am crying stunning," Ariana Grande wrote, with Eiza González replying, "It's a huge yes for me."