Meg Ryan, Addison Rae and More Turn Heads at Star-Studded amfAR Gala

Watch : Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Are Sexy AF at amfAR Gala

Stars attended the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 4 and dazzled with all their fabulous fashion.

Jenna Dewan, for instance, wore a black and white Zuhair Murad gown, and Camila Mendes sported a purple Rodarte dress. Bebe Rexha also donned a Moschino design, and Addison Rae wore a Versace piece.

They weren't the only celebrities to walk the red carpet. Paris Jackson, Meg Ryan, Lori Harvey, Lana Condor, Anitta, Milla Jovovich, Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Bobby Berk, Emily Hampshire, Violet Chachki, Emile Hirsch, Alessandra Ambrosio, Christine Chiu, Evan Ross, Diplo and One Republic were also among the big names at the black-tie event. In addition, Madonna presented designer Jeremy Scott with the Award of Courage for his commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS.

The amfAR Gala Los Angeles raises money for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and has raised more than $15 million for the organization's lifesaving research programs over the years, according to its website.