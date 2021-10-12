Garcelle Beauvais Promises Drama and "A Little Bit of Screaming" During RHOBH Reunion

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

Meanwhile, Garcelle is balancing her role on daytime talk show The Real with being a Real Housewife—and prepping for Real co-host Jeannie Mai's new addition!

"I was so excited," Garcelle gushed of Jeannie's pregnancy news. "It felt like I was giving birth again, which would have been a miracle! But I'm so happy for her."

The Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser also coupled Garcelle's passion for her Haitian culture with her charity work.

"That's my country. That's my roots. That's where I'm from," Garcelle told E! News. "That's what makes me me and I've never shied away from saying I'm Haitian and you have to fight for people who can't fight for themselves and that's why I do that."

The Garcelle x Roni Blanshay jewelry designer continued, "I feel so many things in the press are negative about us and I'm tired of it and I feel because maybe America is not getting financial gain from Haiti, therefore it doesn't seem important but you have to be human and have compassion and I hope that's what comes out of it in the end at the end of the day."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' four-part reunion begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge your past favorite episodes on Peacock.

