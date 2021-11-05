Dakota Johnson Says Cancel Culture Is a "F--king Downer" After Working With Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Dakota Johnson may be canceled for her comments on cancel culture.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress called the movement a "f--king downer" in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she understands people need to be held accountable but questioned if cancel culture is doing more harm than good.

As someone who previously worked with Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer, the actress seemingly has mixed feelings in light of the abuse allegations each man has faced, sharing, "I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people."

Dakota previously starred alongside Armie in The Social Network and the 2019 horror film Wounds, which came out the same year as her movie The Peanut Falcon, featuring the Even Stevens actor.

Dakota said that she had "an incredible time working with them" on those projects, though her relationship with each individual was purely professional.