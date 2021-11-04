Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Second NYC Outing At Private Club

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking the Big Apple by storm.
The reality star was spotted with the Saturday Night Live comedian for the second night in a row. E! News has learned that Kim and Pete met up for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 3. After spending time together at the NYC hot spot, Kim "left alone" while Pete "snuck out" of the private club, a source tells E! News.
Their latest meeting comes just one day after Pete wined and dined Kim at Campania, a Staten Island restaurant.
A separate source previously told E! News that the 41-year-old star "isn't looking to date anyone right now," but she's having fun hanging out with the 27-year-old comedian. As our insider put it, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that."
The insider also said that Kim and Pete had plans to hang out again, sharing, "Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."
And though two nights out together in a row would typically indicate that they can't get enough of each other, the source said their relationship is "definitely casual."
"There is no pressure between them," the source added.
Prior to their outings in New York City, Kim and Pete met up at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena, Park Calif. on Oct. 29. Though the pair was seen holding hands on a roller coaster, a separate source close to Kim told E! News that they are merely "friends."
The hangout session seemed innocent enough as they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as well as other friends. But it allowed the makeup mogul to see a different side of Pete, who previously dated Phoebe Dynevor, the star of Bridgerton, a show Kim gushed about on social media in March.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure," the first source shared. "Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."