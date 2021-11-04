Starbucks 2021 Holiday Cup Revealed: How Does It Compare to Previous Years?

It's official: The holiday season has begun.
How do we know? Well, Starbucks' signature red cups of happiness are officially available, with the beloved coffee chain's holiday drinks making their way into stores nationwide. 2021's drinks include the classic peppermint mocha and chestnut praline latte, along with the debut of the iced sugar cookie almondmilk latte. Did we mention there's also a reindeer cake pop, complete with a red button nose?
But c'mon, we all know the returning favorite we're most excited to see: The holiday cup, with this year's offering possibly being the brand's most sentimental.
"This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive," Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer said in a statement. "Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner."
To do so, 2021's cups were crafted in classic shades of red, green and white with hints of frosty lilac, and contained little gift tags to create room for a cheerful message.
"I'm so looking forward to the holidays in our stores," Reecer said. "I think it's going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy."
To celebrate the arrival of this year's red cups, we're looking back on all of Starbucks' designs since they became a holiday tradition in 2005.
So put on your favorite Christmas song, grab your seasonal beverage of choice and take a stroll down memory lane to see all of the designs over the years...